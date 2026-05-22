Former MLW World Champion Reportedly Gone From Company

According to PWInsider.com, former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krugger, also known as Krule, is no longer with the company. However, there are currently no additional details regarding his departure.

Krule last competed for MLW during the March TV tapings, where he teamed up with Contra Unit to face The Good Brothers. He captured his first MLW World Heavyweight Title last year, defeating Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak in a Triple Threat Match at Fightland 2025.

Krule held the title for 138 days before losing it at MLW Battle Riot VIII earlier this year. Killer Kross won the championship in the 40-man Battle Riot match.