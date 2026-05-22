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New Details Emerge On MLW Fusion Revival Plans

By
James Hetfield
-
MLW Fusion 2026
MLW Fusion 2026

PWMania.com has reported that MLW Fusion will return for a new season on Saturday, May 30.

The show will be streamed on YouTube at 6:05 PM ET, with a replay airing on BeIN Sports at 10:00 PM ET.

According to PWInsider.com, there are discussions within MLW about “something else” related to Fusion. However, the promotion wants to ensure its programming is available on YouTube, recognizing that the younger generation primarily consumes content on that platform.

MLW Fusion will kick off with a special two-hour premiere episode on Saturday, May 30. The show had been off the air since December 2023, but MLW had been hinting at its eventual return. Fusion previously ran for five seasons, from 2018 to 2023.

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