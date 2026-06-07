MLW Fusion Results – June 6, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) Fusion event at the Osceola Heritage Park Arena in Kissimmee, Florida:

– MLW World Champion Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux opened the show, urging everyone to chase their dreams and thanking fans for supporting and making sacrifices. The duo then welcomes fans to the new era of MLW.

– Shotzi Blackheart def. Shoko Nakajima (c) to become the new MLW Women’s World Champion.

– Mistico def. Diego Hill in a Singles Match. After the match, Austin Aries called out Mistico.

– OKOMURA attacks Alan Angels and joins CONTRA.

– Alex Hammerstone cuts a promo and says he’ll be watching Killer Kross vs. Matt Riddle next week.

– The Skyscrapers (Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak) (c) def. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) in a Tables Match to retain their MLW World Tag Team Championship.