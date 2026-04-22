Backstage News On MLW Signing Former WWE Star Big Damo

According to Fightful Select, former WWE star Big Damo has signed a deal with Major League Wrestling (MLW) and will be joining their CONTRA stable. MLW sources have confirmed this signing to Sean Ross Sapp. Damo is scheduled to appear at the promotion’s tapings on May 9 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, June 11 in New York City, and June 12 and 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The report indicates that Damo is expected to play a significant role in the new season of MLW Fusion. Additionally, his signing aligns with MLW’s goal of increasing European representation on their roster, similar to their signing of Gallus, now known as GBOT.

Damo was part of the WWE roster from 2016 to 2021, where he competed as Killian Dain. He was a member of the group Sanity alongside Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer), Eric Young, Sawyer Fulton (Madman Fulton), and Nikki Cross. Damo was released in May 2021 as part of a round of layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made an appearance in AEW on the May 20, 2022, episode of AEW Rampage, where he lost to Shawn Spears.