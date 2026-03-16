Alex Hammerstone Suffers Knee Injury At MLW Fusion Tapings

Major League Wrestling (MLW) held the first tapings for the return of their flagship show, Fusion, on Saturday evening at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

One of the main events for an upcoming episode featured Alex Hammerstone facing Matt Riddle. The match reportedly ended prematurely due to an injury that occurred outside the ring.

According to PWInsider.com, backstage speculation suggested that Hammerstone suffered a knee injury during a spot where he executed a pump kick, which inadvertently collided with Riddle’s fist and the ring post.

It was noted that Hammerstone wanted to continue the match, but MLW officials decided to call it off early. Though Hammerstone was able to walk backstage, he appeared to be in significant pain.

As of now, there is no specific information regarding the severity of Hammerstone’s knee injury or whether it will require him to take time off from wrestling.

Previously, Hammerstone underwent surgery for a knee injury in December 2024, sidelining him until February 2025.

He made his return to MLW at the Battle Riot event in April of last year.