Brick Savage Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed indie star Brick Savage to a multi-year deal. Savage is set to make his debut for the company at the upcoming TV taping this weekend in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The report indicates that MLW executives were impressed by Savage’s in-ring style, described as a “physical roughhouse” approach. MLW owner Court Bauer sees potential in Savage as a main-event player for the company. Additionally, there are creative plans in place for Savage in MLW that extend through the end of 2026.

Savage is a four-year wrestling veteran and has held several titles, including the MPX Championship, MPX Prospects Championship, and REVOLVER Texas Championship.

He also made an appearance on an episode of AEW Collision in February 2025, where he teamed with Ares Alexander and Jay Alexander in a match but lost to Dralistico, RUSH, and The Beast Mortos. Furthermore, Savage has competed for promotions such as GCW and HOT Pro Wrestling, among others.

As of now, MLW has not officially announced Savage’s signing with the company.