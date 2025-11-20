MLW x Don Gato Tequila Results – November 20, 2025

The following results are from Thursday’s MLW (Major League Wrestling) x Don Gato Tequila event at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Cesar Duran, Salina de la Renta, Jesus Rodriguez and Don Gato appeared to start the show and Ikuro Kwon interrupted. Kwon then demanded an MLW Middleweight Championship shot. Gato. then pulled out his sword and Kwon backed off.

– Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Isla Dawn.

– The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) defeated Skyscrappers (Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak) (c) via DQ in an MLW Tag Team Championship Match, but Skyscrapers still retain the titles. After the match. the two teams brawled their way out of the building.

– Diego Hill defeated Stigma and Okumura in a Lightning Match.

– Barbosa and Difunto defeated Atlantis and Atlantis Jr., Felino Jr. and Felino and Hijo de Blue Panther and Blue Panther.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Priscilla Kelly.

– Templario (c) def. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Ikuro Kwon to retain his MLW Middleweight Championship.

– Mads Krule Krugger (c) defeated Brock Anderson in a Bunkhouse Match to retain his MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

– Mistico defeated Volador Jr. in an Opera Cup Finals Match.

– Killer Kross defeated Matt Riddle.