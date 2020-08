– Mojo Rawley tweeted earlier today that he received a check for just one dollar.

Just received a check for $1. Do I even bother cashing it?!? — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 12, 2020

– On this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, The Big Show went one-on-one with comedian Gabriel Iglesias in a special “test of strength”. You can check out the video below.