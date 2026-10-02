Moose Blasts Toxicity On Twitter/X, WWE Hall Of Famer Responds

TNA star Moose has expressed his frustration with the negativity and abuse he regularly encounters on social media.

Several prominent wrestlers have spoken critically about Twitter/X over the years, including CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, and Moose has now shared his own thoughts about the platform.

The former TNA World Champion questioned why people who direct disrespect and insults toward him online don’t display the same attitude when encountering him in person. “Twitter is such a terrible place. All most people do on here is argue , disrespect each other complain, talk sh*t. Crazy with all the disrespect and sh*t talking I’ve received on here I’ve never met someone in person with that same energy. Why is that?”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray responded to Moose’s post and offered his support while delivering a blunt assessment of those responsible for the online abuse. “Because all the sh*t talkers on this app are c*nts and cowards. Keep up the great work brother. 💪🏿”