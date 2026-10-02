Moose Fires Back At Critics As TNA Bound For Glory Ticket Distribution Surges

Moose has responded to fans questioning the significant increase in ticket distribution for TNA Bound for Glory in Tampa, Florida.

According to WrestleTix, 2,203 tickets had been distributed for the October 11 pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center as of Thursday. The figure represents a substantial increase after weeks of relatively slow movement, with only 756 tickets distributed as of September 27.

WrestleTix tracks distributed tickets based on seats that are no longer available through the venue’s seating map, meaning the figure can include both purchased and complimentary tickets. It is not known how many, if any, of the latest total were complimentary.

The sharp increase prompted some fans on social media to suggest that TNA had been giving away tickets to help fill the venue.

Former TNA World Champion Moose responded to those claims on Twitter/X, pointing toward TNA’s increased promotion and the announcement of additional matches as reasons for the improved numbers.

“It’s hilarious when TNA only has 700 tiks sold with only 1 match announced and no marketing done, we’re awful. But as soon as we start doing heavy marketing media tours and make match announcements and sell 2000+ tickets and add more seats. We are handing out free tickets,” Moose wrote.

Seven matches have now been announced for Bound for Glory.

Nic Nemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater, who invoked Option C after regaining the X Division Championship from Cedric Alexander in a Last Man Standing steel cage match at Lockdown.

Xia Brookside will defend the Knockouts World Championship against Indi Hartwell, while Mustafa Ali puts the International Championship on the line against Jason Hotch, John Skyler and Special Agent 0.

A new X Division Champion will be crowned when Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Ryan Nemeth and BDE compete in a six-way scramble.

The Hardys will face Syx — Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw — in a Falls Count Anywhere match, while Ricky Sosa will take on Eddie Edwards.

The annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet is also scheduled, with Bear Bronson, Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles among the confirmed participants. The match will mark Styles’ TNA in-ring debut.

TNA announced Thursday that Mickie James will also appear at Bound for Glory. This year’s TNA Hall of Fame class includes ODB, Amazing Red and Konnan.

The 22nd Bound for Glory takes place Sunday, October 11 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa and will air live on pay-per-view and TNA+ beginning at 4 p.m. ET.