More Matches, Finn Balor Appearance Set For Next Week’s NXT

You can officially pencil in some matches and segments for next week’s edition of WWE NXT.

On the Independence Day edition of NXT on USA on Tuesday night, WWE announced several matches for next Tuesday night’s show.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (7/11/2023)

* Finn Balor will appear* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price* Joe Coffey vs. Stacks (Freedom or Trial Match)* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

