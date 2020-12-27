More Names Being Discussed For WWE ‘Legends Night’

Fightful Select is reporting that Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Molly Holly have been discussed as possible additional guests for the upcoming “Legends Night” edition of WWE RAW on January 4th.
As PWMania.com previously reported, these are the names that were shown in WWE’s advertisement for the episode:
Hulk Hogan
Ric Flair
Kurt Angle
Beth Phoenix
Torrie Wilson
Big Show
Jacqueline
Booker T
Sgt. Slaughter
Tatanka
Jeff Jarrett
Jimmy Hart
Ivory
Carlito
The Boogeyman
Melina
Mark Henry
IRS
Alicia Fox
Hillbilly Jim
Michael PS Hayes
WWE has since confirmed Carlito being a guest which will be his first appearance on WWE television since the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony.