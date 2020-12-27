More Names Being Discussed For WWE ‘Legends Night’

Fightful Select is reporting that Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Molly Holly have been discussed as possible additional guests for the upcoming “Legends Night” edition of WWE RAW on January 4th.

As PWMania.com previously reported, these are the names that were shown in WWE’s advertisement for the episode:

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Kurt Angle

Beth Phoenix

Torrie Wilson

Big Show

Jacqueline

Booker T

Sgt. Slaughter

Tatanka

Jeff Jarrett

Jimmy Hart

Ivory

Carlito

The Boogeyman

Melina

Mark Henry

IRS

Alicia Fox

Hillbilly Jim

Michael PS Hayes

WWE has since confirmed Carlito being a guest which will be his first appearance on WWE television since the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony.