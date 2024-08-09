More Pro Wrestling Promotions, Shows & Legends React To Kevin Sullivan’s Passing

By
Matt Boone
-

The reactions continue to come in regarding Kevin Sullivan’s passing at the age of 74.

Featured below are comments from AEW, Ric Flair, Adam Pearce, Diamond Dallas Page, QT Marshall, Lexis King, SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio and others regarding the passing of pro wrestling legend.

