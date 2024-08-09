More Pro Wrestling Promotions, Shows & Legends React To Kevin Sullivan’s Passing

The reactions continue to come in regarding Kevin Sullivan’s passing at the age of 74.

Featured below are comments from AEW, Ric Flair, Adam Pearce, Diamond Dallas Page, QT Marshall, Lexis King, SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio and others regarding the passing of pro wrestling legend.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/mXasH8S757 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2024

I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend! pic.twitter.com/QYBVuhpbJu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2024

Just heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart. I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn't doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.… pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024

Godspeed, Kevin Sullivan. Whether in front of or behind the camera, your contributions to our industry are without question. Grateful for the times we shared, your advice, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF together. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/OsoSmC1L4F — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 9, 2024

We learned that the legendary Kevin Sullivan passed away this morning. We will honor his memory today on #bustedopen247

pic.twitter.com/rsK2tsZue6 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 9, 2024

One of the greatest ever. RIP Kevin Sullivan thank you for all the memories. pic.twitter.com/MHz0rEgLyZ — Dave LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 9, 2024

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Sullivan. I had the privilege of working with him at @CCWAliveTV in Nashville, and I'll always appreciate his feedback and support. Rest in power, Kevin. — Jaden Newman (@Jaden4Real) August 9, 2024

I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kevin Sullivan at @CCWAliveTV I had them honor of him sitting in for one of my seminars. We shared a lot of the same ideologies on wrestling. He was always a class act! Condolences to him and his family! https://t.co/uTWRS6uqa0 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) August 9, 2024

RIP Kevin Sullivan. He had a great mind for the business & was entertaining both creatively out of the ring as he was in the ring. His legend will live forever. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this time. #RIPKevinSullivan pic.twitter.com/dG21njaO4s — Kimberley Ford (@RoyaltyCanadian) August 9, 2024

I respect you, booker man ❤️#RIP — King (@LexisKingWWE) August 9, 2024

Very grateful to have shared this spotlight with Kevin Sullivan @defyNW RIP https://t.co/AgNqDjKqhL pic.twitter.com/5EEq2IJxAt — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) August 9, 2024

Waking up to the news that #KevinSullivan has passed away. Without him taking a chance on me there would have been Hugh Morrus. Thank you #shorty! See you down the road! pic.twitter.com/8oxyPYMR71 — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) August 9, 2024