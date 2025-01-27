“More Than Meets The Eye” To Hulk Hogan’s Absence From WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Hulk Hogan was originally expected to make an appearance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend, but news broke the day before the event that Hogan would not be attending.

Although Hogan was heavily featured in promotional materials for the show, WWE never officially advertised him for the event. This led to confusion among fans when his absence was confirmed.

While initial reports suggested that Hogan missed the event due to his son Nick Hogan’s wedding, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, hinting that there may be more to the story.

Meltzer: “I mean, the Goldberg thing was never announced publicly. But you know, you and I both know that’s been a date. I mean, it’s like the Hogan thing. I don’t know what the deal is with the Hogan thing. I mean, yeah, there’s more to the Hogan thing than meets the eye. I’m just not sure exactly yet what it is. And, I mean, I’m not saying that because it’s suspicious. I’m saying that because I was absolutely told that. There’s more than meets the eye. That’s the exact wording I was told. You know, it’s just weird that you pull out, like, of a show that has been built around you. You’re the only one in the advertising, and then you pull out over a wedding, which, you know, hey, look, I mean, your son’s getting married. Sure, you know, I get that, but how many weeks have they promoted this with Hogan, including the night before?”

Alvarez: “We heard nothing from Jesse [Ventura] until he was no longer there.”

Meltzer: “Yeah, but Jesse was always on the show.”

Alvarez: “But Jesse was not talking about being on the show until Hogan was not on the show.”

Meltzer: “I think that actually is true, yes, but I don’t know what’s the Jesse. There’s nothing suspicious about the Jesse thing, but the Hogan thing, there’s, there’s obviously more than meets the eye, whatever it is, unless Nick told him, like, the day before, ‘Hey, I’m getting married tomorrow.’ Wouldn’t you go, like, ‘Dude, you know, I got it, like, a commitment here that you know they’re advertising this whole show around me.’”

Alvarez: “You can’t get married at Saturday Night’s Nain Event.”

Meltzer: “Thank God, that’s the last thing. But here’s the other thing, like, if you got married in the afternoon, you know, I don’t know. There is something that doesn’t meet the eye on this one, there’s that does not pass the smell test. It’s like, I either Hogan, Hogan not telling them until the end. That’s weird. Nick decided to get married at the last minute. If that’s the case, that’s weird. It’s weird. I know people are trying to say now that, like, ‘Oh, he was never actually scheduled.’ I can tell you from talking to people for weeks, he absolutely was scheduled. So that’s not……everyone’s going to speculate; it’s about being booed in LA, and I don’t really think it’s about being booed, but who knows what it is. I don’t know.”

Hogan’s absence marked another curious moment in his recent WWE appearances, as he continues to be a polarizing figure in the wrestling world.

