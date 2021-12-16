Most Popular Pro Wrestlers On Cameo Revealed Along With Estimated Earnings

The website us-bookies.com has compiled a list of the most popular and highest earning professional wrestlers on the personalized video message service Cameo. The top ten wrestlers on Cameo are listed in order of the most fan ratings with estimated earnings included:

1. Mick Foley: 3,581 ratings ($512,493)

2. Bret Hart: 1,173 ratings ($169,000)

3. Matt Hardy: 768 ratings ($81,143)

4. Danhausen: 520 ratings ($24,973)

5. Gillberg: 361 ratings ($6,935)

6. Swoggle: 312 ratings ($7,492)

7. Darby Allin: 275 ratings ($26,414)

8. Jake Roberts: 269 ratings ($25,837)

9. Ted DiBiase: 263 ratings ($25,261)

10. The Great Khali: 257 ratings ($24,685)

The site also noted that Foley is the most popular athlete on the platform and the third most popular person overall. Active WWE stars are not listed due to the company’s third-party ban that was implemented in 2020.