Motion Filed To Delay Trial In Tammy Sytch’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit

It was previously reported that a trial date of October 7th had been set in the Tammy Sytch wrongful death lawsuit, which was brought by the estate of Julian Lasseter against Sytch and seeks in excess of $30,000 in damages in relation to the March 2022 accident that led to Lasseter’s passing.

According to PWInsider.com, Sytch has an appeal pending regarding whether she has to provide certain items for discovery to the plaintiffs. The report also states that attorneys related to the case have conflicts with other scheduled trials and as a result of that, both sides are asking for the trial to be paused and rescheduled after the appeal is ruled upon.

Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison due to the criminal convictions related to the accident. Her public defender has appealed the sentence, with no ruling by the court made on that appeal as of yet.