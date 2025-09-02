Mr. T’s Daughter Recalls Wild WrestleMania Weekend With Hulk Hogan

Erica Nicole Clark, stand-up comedian and daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, recently told a jaw-dropping story from the very first WrestleMania in a video for Don’t Tell Comedy on Instagram.

Clark recalled attending the iconic 1985 event, where her father teamed with Hulk Hogan to face Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event. According to Clark, what unfolded behind the scenes was just as dramatic as what fans saw inside Madison Square Garden.

Clark explained that while her dad reassured her that wrestling was “fake,” Piper legitimately hurt Mr. T during the match:

“My dad gets into the ring and immediately Roddy Piper flips my dad in a way, and he cracks my dad’s ribs. My dad has to go to the emergency room. Me and my sister are crying, they take my dad to the ER. He comes back to the hotel room all bandaged up.”

From there, things took a surreal turn. Clark claimed that Hulk Hogan was in their hotel room afterward and became enraged when Piper later arrived to apologize.

“Hulk Hogan is in our hotel room and Hulk Hogan is doing lines of cocaine. He still has the yellow shorts on. He’s like, ‘T, I’m gonna fck em up when I see em. I swear to God I’m gonna fck them up.’ … There is a knock at the door and it was Roddy Piper. He goes, ‘Hey T, I’m real sorry about what happened.’ Hulk Hogan is like, ‘F*ck that,’ and grabs Roddy Piper, brings him into the hotel room, throws him against the wall, smashes the mirror. He’s beating him, my dad is trying to break it up. Hulk Hogan’s wife Linda is there and she’s like, ‘Terry, stop.’”

Clark remembered the chaos vividly, noting that she and her sister were in tears as the fight broke out.

“All this stuff is flipped over and sht. Me and my sister are crying. We get on a plane, we come back to Chicago, we’re sitting in class, we’re sitting in the sharing circle and the teacher is, ‘What did you do this weekend?’ I was like, ‘Not a fcking thing.’”

While the story has not been independently verified, Clark delivered it as a comedic routine, mixing childhood memory with over-the-top detail — but it certainly provides a wild, never-before-heard perspective on the chaos surrounding the very first WrestleMania.