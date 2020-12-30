Mustafa Ali Responds To A Fan’s Criticism Of Retribution

Mustafa Ali responded to a fan’s criticism of Retribution by pointing out that the fan retweeted a contest to win a free “fleshlight” and the fan ended up deleting his comment. Here was what the fan wrote:

“D.O.A and now it’s unwatchable you were a knee jerk reaction by Vince getting yelled at by investors just like WWE underground, brand shake ups, 24/7 Title, brand to brand invitational, and nothing has helped or gotten anybody over.”