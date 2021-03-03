Mustafa Ali Says He’s Dealing With An Injury and Reacts To This Week’s WWE RAW

During a Q&A on Twitter, Mustafa Ali revealed that he is currently dealing with a torn PCL knee injury:

it’s right now actually. wrestling with a torn PCL is incredibly frustrating. https://t.co/0WrzYdZ1bO — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 2, 2021

Ali also commented on the finish of his RAW match against Matt Riddle: