Mustafa Ali Says He’s Dealing With An Injury and Reacts To This Week’s WWE RAW

During a Q&A on Twitter, Mustafa Ali revealed that he is currently dealing with a torn PCL knee injury:
it’s right now actually. wrestling with a torn PCL is incredibly frustrating. https://t.co/0WrzYdZ1bO
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 2, 2021
Ali also commented on the finish of his RAW match against Matt Riddle:
a backstabber. things obviously got scary, but last second adjustments were made and everyone is okay. we will be able to battle another day. https://t.co/1QEAKZBwGx pic.twitter.com/SAf20MC1ex
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 2, 2021