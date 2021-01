During an appearance on RAW Talk, Mustafa Ali vented about Retribution not being part of WWE RAW Legends Night:

“Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of RETRIBUTION not on the show. Why? Because we need to hear, ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ again for the seven millionth time? They pumped them up real good, the cheers, they pumped them up real good for them, huh? They were cheering, I’m sure they were.”