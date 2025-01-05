Mustafa Ali Wanted To Do His Politician Gimmick In WWE

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including how he wanted to do his politician gimmick in WWE.

Ali said, “I’m so thankful for this independent run because I really wanted to do this politician character on WWE programming and ultimately I wasn’t allowed to do it. But doing it on the independents, I found that, like, there’s a range, like some people really like it, some people don’t like it, and then there’s some people that think that I’m pushing some sort of political narrative. So, not that I’m shying away from it, but I’m definitely evaluating it.”

