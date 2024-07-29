MVP Confirms He Is Leaving WWE, Appears At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Pro wrestling veteran and WWE legend MVP made a surprise appearance at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI on Sunday, July 28th, revealing that his WWE contract is expiring soon and that he will not be renewing it.

During the event, MVP also noted he wanted to face Josh Barnett in a future Bloodsport match. Barnett did not hesitate to accept MVP’s challenge and even welcomed MVP, along with any of his friends.

MVP, whoe holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu, was last seen on WWE TV managing Omos. MVP hasn’t wrestled since 2022, but recently mentioned he’s ready to return to the ring.