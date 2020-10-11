MVP Interested In Naomi Joining The Hurt Business, Sasha Banks – HIAC, WWE 24 Extra

– Following the announcement on SmackDown that Naomi was drafted to RAW during night one of the WWE Draft, MVP took to Twitter to tease that he’d be interested in having her join The Hurt Business. You can check out his tweet below:

– WWE has confirmed that Sasha Banks vs. Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match will take place later this month at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Sasha Banks took to Twitter to react, saying,

“Boss of the Cell! #legitboss”

– WWE posted a new “bonus clip” from their WWE 24 special on Drew McIntyre, “The Chosen One.” You can check that out below: