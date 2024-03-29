Mystery Slot Reportedly Planned For WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just a week away from taking place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and all signs point to some additional star power on the card.

According to previous reports, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena are expected to have a role at WrestleMania. WrestleVotes pointed out that Cena and Austin’s faces on WWE production trucks during the final moments of Raw, while The Rock was beating down Cody Rhodes, were not coincidental.

In terms of Austin, an invitation was extended to the WWE Hall of Famer to participate during Mania weekend. However, it is unclear what the role will be.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that regarding Austin and Cena’s faces being shown on the trucks during Raw, he was “told not to read into that regarding the main events.”

Meltzer went on to say, “There is said to be a mystery slot, but whether that mystery is Cena or somebody else is not known.”