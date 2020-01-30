Naomi and Others Respond To Criticism of Her Royal Rumble Spot

Naomi, along with Mustafa Ali and Carmella, responded to a video clip of Naomi’s near-elimination spot at the Royal Rumble PPV being criticized. During the match, Naomi was standing on the announce table and used the cover as a bridge to get back to the ring. You can check out the video of the criticism and the responses below:
1. They said that this Rumble was the worst out of all 3. 🌚😑 (LIES)
2. Naomi’s spot was f*cking amazing! Y’all (whoever tf you are) couldn’t co 80% of the sh*t she does. “Pure idiocy” B*TCH STFU 😒 pic.twitter.com/xKlr9lZc47
— ⚡️ (@IntoTheSkyStorm) January 30, 2020
To whoever these guys are you don’t have to like me or what I do but to be called a MF and IDIOT is just disrespectful and mean https://t.co/Mhl7tWznBc
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 30, 2020
Lmao at these poor pathetic souls. I love when people criticize something they’ve never done then go on to explain how you SHOULD have done it.
Ok, so I’ve never worked for NASA but I’m going to tell astronauts how to get to outer space. 🧑🏼🚀 https://t.co/fB8WYhEC0d
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 30, 2020