Naomi and The Bella Twins Confirmed for Non-WWE TV Appearance

Naomi, who has been suspended by WWE, will appear on E!’s Celebrity Game Face, which is hosted by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko.

There’s no information on when the episode will air, but it was announced this week via a Naomi fan account, which was then retweeted by Naomi herself.

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will also appear in the third season of Celebrity Game Face, according to Eonline.com.

The show’s third season starts tonight at 9 p.m. ET on E! The Miz was a past guest on the show.

