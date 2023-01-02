Naomi Expected to Be in Japan With Sasha Banks

Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi is expected to be in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, according to PWInsider. There has been no confirmation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that Naomi will be making an appearance at their biggest event of the year which is scheduled for January 4th.

Her former WWE tag team partner and free agent Sasha Banks is widely expected to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to challenge the winner of the IWGP Women’s Championship match between champion KAIRI and Tam Nakano.

Back in May 2022, Naomi & Sasha Banks were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions when they walked out on the company in which they were suspended indefinitely for.

Naomi traveling to Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 could simply be in support of Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on the status of Naomi in Japan as information becomes available.