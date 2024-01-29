Naomi Issues Statement Thanking TNA Wrestling Following WWE Return At The Royal Rumble

Former TNA Wrestling star Naomi (Trinity), who made her highly-anticipated return to WWE at this past Saturday’s 2024 Royal Rumble Event, when she competed in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, took to her official Twitter (X) account shortly after the show and issued a statement, where she thanked TNA and company executives Scott D’Amore, D’Lo Brown, Lance Storm, Gail Kim and Tommy Dreamer.

Naomi wrote, “I personally want to thank @ScottDAmore @dlobrown75 @LanceStorm, @gailkimITSME @THETOMMYDREAMER for believing in me and pushing me through my fears, knockouts & brothers for accepting me as one of your own.” “@ThisIsTNA I am better in every way bc of you! I thank with my whole 💚.”

You can check out Naomi’s post below.