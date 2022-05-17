Nash Carter Issues Statement on Photo of Himself Dressed as Adolf Hitler

As PWMania.com previously reported, MSK’s Nash Carter was reportedly released from WWE just days after he and Wes Lee regained the NXT Tag Team title at the WWE NXT Stand and Deliver PLE in April 2022.

Carter, who was released shortly after his wife published a photo of him dressed up as Adolf Hitler, issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“A statement by Zachary Green.

No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn’t understand the magnitude of how hurtful it was. In 2020 someone was trying to extort me by threatening to post it on social media. I sent it to my wife to discuss the situation. Apparently, she kept it and then decided in retaliation for the filing of the divorce to post it to social media. Regardless how the photograph came to light, there is still no excuse for my actions.

Over the past month I have taken time to reflect on my conduct to which I express my utmost remorse and regret. I have spent time off social media to refresh and re-educate myself about of the horrors of the Holocaust. I truly do hope that this situation will teach and bring awareness to the horrific tragedy that took place so that something like this will never happen again. I can assure you that this is not who I am or what I represent as a human being, and I feel it is never too late to educate and better yourself.

If you are ever in the Orlando/Maitland area, take some time to visit the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida where you can learn about the history and depth of what took place. It was an incredibly eye-opening, and impactful experience that teaches the importance of this history.”