Natalya Credits Hall Of Famer For Inspiring Her To Take On Outside WWE Shows

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her appreciation for WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who inspired her to compete at events outside of WWE.

Natalya said, “In a lot of ways, it drove me to go ‘This is what I want to do,’ and I’m screaming and shouting that I want to do it. Now I’m going to do it. I would love to do for others kind of what you did for me in the sense, where you were like ‘I want to see more of this.’ And then I’m like ‘Well s**t, I want to do more of this.’ And then it drove me. In a lot of ways, you drove me to want to do outside shows in WWE, because I was like ‘There is just so much more that Nattie wants to do.’”

On feeling safe within the industry:

“And Natalya is very, very safe within the industry. I have great relationships. I have a great career in WWE. But…I thrive on…I love that kill or be killed mentality of like ‘I want to fight for my life.’ It turns me on, honestly. It just makes me…I want to wake up in the morning and feel that rush. And so…in a lot of ways Bubba, you pushed me to do that. So thank you. I appreciate that very much.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.