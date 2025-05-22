John Cena Says Doctor Of Thuganomics Won’t Return

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena attended the Philadelphia Fan Expo to discuss various topics, including his decision not to revive the “Doctor of Thugamonics” persona during his retirement tour.

Cena said, “[The Chain Gang] is right next to my official Doctorate in Thuganomics, which is stashed in Parts Unknown. Something I did was etched in your memory, and it’s obvious by the way you’re dressed and the album you hold. It puts you in a period of reminiscing. I believe we should never be the person that we were yesterday. You should always be curious and always seek growth. The 48-year-old me would’ve got my ass kicked by the 26-year-old me. I promised myself I would never wear a suit. All I do nowadays is wear a suit. I didn’t know what love was. Now I have love and joy and peace in my life. I’m not the person I was at 26, and I’m fine with that. I’m so grateful for that CD you hold in your hand and so grateful for people that rep the Chain Gang, I think that’s dope. I’ve just moved forward in my life. I look back on that fondly, I don’t regret it. I’m just in a different place. You won’t see any of that stuff from me going forward, I think.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

