Natalya Explains Why John Cena Embodies Everything Great About Pro Wrestling

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her sadness about the impending end of John Cena’s career as a 17-time World Champion and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Natalya said, “I feel sad that we’re coming down to the end because he’s still doing such great work. I don’t want it to be the end.”

On John Cena:

“I think that John is just everything that is great about what we love about pro wrestling. He’s loyal. Is he perfect? No. He’s human. He’s okay to say that. He inspires kids that are on their last legs. The work that he’s done alone with Make-A-Wish, the way that he’s changed little kids’ lives who are fighting for their life, he’s just a good person. He gives back. I’m seeing the stuff that he’s been doing at the Performance Center. He’s not just gone a day. He’s gone several days in a row to talk to people and to really let me pass on everything that I know about how to make it.”

