Natalya Names Liv Morgan A Standout And Shares Dream Matches

WWE veteran Natalya spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about several topics, including the current era of women’s wrestlers in the company.

Natalya said, “You know, I just love watching the women perform. I watched IYO [SKY] and Lyra [Valkyria] last week for the Women’s Intercontinental title tournament. Of course, like, I wanted to make it out of the first round of the tournament, but it’s not my time. But to me, like, I think the story is all in the chase. But then when I was watching IYO and Lyra, I was backstage in Gorilla watching it, I was like, ‘Oh I want to wrestle Lyra, I want to wrestle IYO.’”

On her favorite women’s wrestler of the current era:

“Liv Morgan. I think she’s one of my favorite people right now to watch — guys and girls — because she literally took an opportunity that WWE gave her, they met her halfway, but she was ready, she stayed ready. I saw Liv spend her days off in the [Hart] Dungeon.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.