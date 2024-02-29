Natalya On Who She Thinks Should Play Her And Her Father In Rumored Hart Family Movie

WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on an episode of the Lightweights podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including who she thinks should player her in the rumored Hart Family movie.

Natalya said, “Well, it’s funny because like, I love Sydney Sweeney. So I’m like, ‘Sydney Sweeney should play Nattie.’ I think Sydney Sweeney should play me. I think she’s so talented. She’s so pretty. So like, I’m gonna go with somebody that’s really pretty.”

Who she thinks should play her father, the late great Jim “The Anvil” Neidhar, in the movie:

“I love Paul Walter Hauser and I think he’s so talented, but I love that he loves wrestling. He is a huge wrestling fan and he loves the industry. He’s passionate about it. He’s wrestled. In his acceptance speech at the Emmys, he called out Matt Cardona in his acceptance speech and was like because he’s getting ready to have a match with him. Paul, Walter Hauser loves wrestling. He has so much respect for wrestling, but the more I look at old footage of my dad, the more that I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Paul would be a great Jim Neidhart. I’ve said this before, but I can’t unsee Paul as my dad, I think he would play such a great Jim Neidhart. When I start fantasy casting, I would cast Paul.”

How there are so many different people who could play other members of the Hart family:

“There’s so many different people that I would think like, who would play my grandfather? My grandfather. He’s such a stoic, handsome man, and then I think about my grandmother, Helen Hart. Who would play her? She was such a beautiful woman. So there’s so much meat on the bone.” “I think, when you think Hart family, people go directly to like, just Bret, Owen, my dad, Davey. There’s so much to my family. I think that’s what makes our family special. That’s why something like a movie on our family, there’s just so many possibilities.”

