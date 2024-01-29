Natalya Reacts To Tegan Nox Eliminating Her At The Royal Rumble

WWE veteran Natalya, who entered this past Saturday night’s 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match as the #1 entrant, took part in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton shortly following the match to talk about a number of topics including her close friend and tag team partner Tegan Nox elimination her at the Royal Rumble Event.

Natalya said, “Byron, I actually should be more upset than I am.” “But in a way, this was like a light bulb moment for me with Tegan, because now I feel like Tegan’s finally, she’s finally getting it.”

“She’s finally realizing that it is every woman. I’m finally just seeing her come alive, and I really like it. I think this is a great thing. This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)