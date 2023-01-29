Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)

Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend.

The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.

“The costume designer who made this outfit for me, Julie, also designed the very first ever Hart Foundation gear with her sister, Terry,” Nattie wrote via Twitter. “And they were the ones who came up with the concept of The Hart Foundation wearing pink and black.”

Check out photos of the special ring gear Natalya wore at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view via the tweet embedded below courtesy of her official Twitter page.