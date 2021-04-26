Natalya Reveals Which WWE Stars Attend Her Private Training Sessions

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya talked about her training facility that she operates with Tyson Kidd:

“We always had a dream of opening our own wrestling school because we love teaching and being around the industry. During the pandemic, we didn’t have live events. We found a way to get a ring and we got a warehouse. There is so much passion in that building. Sasha Banks would drive two hours to come train with me on Monday nights. We would set a timer — when I speak about passion, Sasha has to be recognized. For no reason, even when she didn’t have a match at WrestleMania, this is way before that, once TJ and I got our ring, she would drive a couple hours, get in the ring, and our goal was to wrestle for one hour straight. We’d turn the timer on and built up from 45-minutes. Imagine a 45-minute women’s match, we did it non-stop, no break. She has so much passion, but without a ring, it’s hard to find resources. It is by invite only because I want to be with people who share the same passion as me. I want to train and learn from them. Tamina has been coming in there. Everyone has seen the changes in Lana, she’ll come in, fly in from LA, and just train.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)