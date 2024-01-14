Natalya Talks About Jade Cargill’s Progress With Her Training In WWE

Jade Cargill signed a contract with WWE in September 2023.

During the 2023 Survivor Series post-show press conference, Triple H stated that there is “no rush” to debut Jade and that he will be ready when she is ready.

During an interview conducted by former WWE star Mojo Rawley for TMZ.com, Natalya discussed training with Jade.

She said, “With Jade, she said, ‘Hey, I would love to come and work with you.’ I was like, Oh my God, I would love that.’ When she came to the Dungeon, I absolutely love working with new women that come into WWE, it makes me so excited. I love her enthusiasm. I love how excited she is about jumping into this. I know she’s gone through a lot, her mom just passed away recently, so it’s a very hard time for her in her life. To give somebody that diversion and say, hey, in the near two decades of being in WWE for [TJ and myself], ‘Let’s all work together.’ I do believe we get stronger together and I’m excited about working with her in WWE.

When I think about the people I’ve worked with at the beginning of their careers, I was one of Charlotte’s first big rivalries. I had the match with Charlotte at TakeOver 2014 and it’s one of my proudest moments in my career. Sometimes, you need somebody to believe in you. I believe in Jade, I think she’s going to be awesome. 2024, the way the women are being used right now, and the track we’re about to be on for 2024, starting with the Royal Rumble, we’re going to see a whole new era of women’s wrestling that is going to blow everybody away.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)