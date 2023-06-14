Nathan Frazer Crowned New Heritage Cup Champion On WWE NXT (Video)

We have a new Heritage Cup Champion.
Nathan Frazer delivered some hard-hitting truths to Noam Dar on Tuesday night, taking his Heritage Cup Championship with a big win.
Although Dar showed up on crutches, he announced that Oro Mensah would be filling in for him in his scheduled Heritage Cup defense against Nathan Frazer.
The match would start off with a score of one to one after two rounds. After the third round, it was still one to one, however in the fourth round, Frazer managed to score the deciding pin fall.
With the win, Frazer became the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.
