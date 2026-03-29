Nattie Says Trick Williams Has Star Power Similar To The Rock

WWE legend Nattie appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including Trick Williams.

Nattie said, “There’s just something about him, and TJ and I were saying this last night, there’s just something about him that you want to continue to watch him. And I feel like he’s very solid in the ring, like he did a lot of really great work last night, and he worked really hard. But there’s just a presence about him, and our audience understands and feels — energy doesn’t lie.”

On how he’s like The Rock:

“And he has that energy that’s like, you watch him, and you go, ‘Yeah, he’s not just the guy, that’s a star.’ But I think Trick has the potential to be like a big, big, big player in WWE. I feel like we’re watching, imagine when you were watching somebody like The Rock, and you saw him kind of like, ‘Oh man,’ when you started to see this connection being made with the audience, and you’re like, ‘Ooh, this guy’s gonna be something,’ and then of course he morphs into The Rock.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)