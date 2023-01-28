NBA’s Joel Embiid Fined $25,000 for Doing the DX Crotch Chop

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has been fined $25,000 for performing the DX crotch chop during Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news first.

There were numerous reports of teenagers getting in trouble at school for making the gesture during DX’s heyday, but this is the first time we’ve heard of a fine being imposed on a professional athlete.

The news has already spread on social media, and there’s a good chance that Embiid will be invited to a WWE event in the near future as a result of the media attention.

If you missed it, watch the video of Embiid performing the crotch chop below.