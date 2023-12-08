Netflix And Paramount Express Interest In “Coyote vs. Acme” Starring John Cena

“Coyote vs Acme,” a live-action/CG animation hybrid film starring John Cena, is still in the works after Warner Bros. decided to shelve the project indefinitely after spending $70 million on it. After the backlash from the news that the film would not be released, Warner Bros. is allowing the filmmakers to shop the film around to other studios.

Cena plays the CEO of Acme Corporation in the film. The film was shot in New Mexico last year. Director Dave Green is best known for his work as the director of Earth to Echo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Chris DeFaria and James Gunn produced the film.

Green directed the Warner Bros. film based on the classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. Wile E. Coyote is a character who never succeeds in capturing and killing his nemesis, the Road Runner.

According to reports from Deadline Hollywood, the film has received formal bids from Netflix and Paramount. The proposal from Paramount was for it to be released in theaters next year, as well as streamed on Paramount.

According to the report, Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking “$70 million and then some” to cover the initial tax write-off for Warner Bros.

Amazon is reportedly considering a bid, while Apple and Sony, who have both seen the film, are uninterested.