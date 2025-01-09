Netflix Edits WWE RAW Premiere For On-Demand Viewing

Netflix subscribers eager to watch Monday’s WWE Raw premiere will notice that the streaming platform offers a modified version of the event. A label at the bottom of the screen notes that the show was “Edited from a previous livestream,” and several significant changes have been made compared to the original broadcast.

One of the most notable alterations is the removal of explicit language, including instances of swearing by The Rock and the crowd’s “f**k you Solo” chants during the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa match introductions.

Additionally, the episode’s runtime has been shortened to around 2 hours and 20 minutes. This streamlined version eliminates commercial breaks, providing viewers with a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

Previously, the unedited version of the Raw premiere was available on demand. However, as of today, it has been replaced by this edited version.