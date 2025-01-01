Netflix To Feature SmackDown And NXT Vaults For International Subscribers

As PWMania.com previously reported, Netflix has added a RAW Vault archival section to its services. This section will feature over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments, and Star-Studded episodes.

According to PWInsider.com, international Netflix subscribers will also get access to SmackDown and NXT Vaults.

SmackDown Vault will feature moments from the Attitude Era’s origins to the present day, with matches and milestones spanning over 25 years and additional moments of what it means to lay the Smackdown in WWE. Meanwhile, NXT Vault will feature moments showing the next generation of Superstars stepping forward in PLEs, classic encounters, and TakeOvers that define this trailblazing industry.