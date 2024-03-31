New Bout Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As the road to AEW Dynasty 2024 continues, next week’s AEW Dynamite will feature “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn of the AEW Trios Champions going up against “Switchblade” Jay White of the Bang Bang Gang.

Previously announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program is The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends in the AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament, Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as the AEW Dynasty 2024 contract signing between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland for their AEW World Championship match.

