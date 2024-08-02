New Brock Lesnar Photo Has Surfaced Online

After leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar is having the time of his life—going out and spending time with his family more than ever.

The company has distanced itself from Lesnar as a result of Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE, so fans shouldn’t expect to see Lesnar back on television anytime soon. The filing names a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion. The Wall Street Journal later identified Lesnar as the former champion.

As a result, WWE dropped the former WWE Champion from upcoming events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40. GUNTHER has confirmed their intention to work Mania.

Lesnar has yet to be cleared by WWE’s legal team, and he is not expected to return until then. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Triple H was asked about Lesnar’s current status.

Triple H said, “You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock kind of does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.”

As seen below, the Red Clay Strays posted recent photos on Instagram, including one of Lesnar backstage at one of their shows.