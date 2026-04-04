New Data Reveals WWE WrestleMania 42 Sales Struggles Compared To 2025

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ticket sales for WWE WrestleMania 42 are currently lagging behind last year’s figures at this point in the calendar.

As of now, Night 1 has sold 38,711 tickets, including both paid and complimentary tickets, while Night 2 stands at 40,333. This brings the combined total to 79,044 tickets sold.

This total represents a year-over-year decline of 18.8%. Although sales improved by 31.6% two weeks ago, narrowing the gap to 13.3% behind last year, ticket sales have since faltered. This decline comes despite a 25% discount promotion and the announcement that John Cena will host the event.

Meltzer also noted that secondary-market ticket prices are approximately $179 for Night 1 and $199 for Night 2. In comparison to last year, Night 1 ticket prices on the secondary market are down 21.5%, while Night 2 prices have decreased by 9.1%, aided by the high demand for the match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

He further mentioned that while WrestleMania 42 is still expected to attract large crowds, ticket sales for the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena have only reached 5,749, and the April 20 episode of RAW after WrestleMania has sold 7,329 tickets. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has sold 2,059 tickets.