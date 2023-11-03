New Details On Bryan Danielson Suffering A Broken Orbital Bone

New details about the injury that sidelined Bryan Danielson continues to emerge.

Danielson broke his orbital bone while working a tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada on last week’s Dynamite, according to the initial belief and storyline.

The injury occurred during a recent match when he collided with Andrade. However, there have been conflicting reports about when the injury occurred during the game until now.

During the AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone confirmed that Danielson had surgery for a broken orbital bone and will be out “until later in the year.”

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the way the injury was sustained was unusual, as it occurred early in the Andrade match on Collision.

The report noted, “Danielson told several that he actually happened on the opening collar and elbow tie up when Danielson caught an errant forearm or elbow. You can actually see him react to it during the match.”