Tony Schiavone Criticizes Wrestlers Who Don’t Give Fans The Time Of Day

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone discussed various topics with WFXR, including the honor he feels from his fans.

Schiavone said, “Well, they impacted me by being a wrestling fan, by watching the TV shows, by buying the tickets and that’s not lost on me. So when someone says you’re the voice of my childhood, I’m honored.”

He continued, “I really, really am. I’m very honored. I like to talk to people. I like to let them know that they meant a lot to my career.”

On the importance of the fans in pro wrestling:

“I really think sometimes throughout my career I’ve seen baseball players, major league baseball players, minor league baseball players, and I’ve also seen wrestlers not give the fans the time of day, and that’s wrong. That’s absolutely wrong.”

Schiavone added, “These are the people that make you what you are. So it’s special for me. People have said, ‘you’re the voice of my childhood. I’m sure you’ve heard that a lot.’ and I said, yes, but I don’t mind hearing it again. It means a lot to me.”

