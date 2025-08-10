Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (8/16/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

In an exciting match, Nigel McGuinness, Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, Daniel Garcia, and Lee Moriarty, the “Taiga Style” ROH Pure Champion from Shane Taylor Promotions, will compete in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match. Currently, this is the only match announced for next week’s show.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.